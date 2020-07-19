Smarter than this

Minister for Planning, Development Asad Umar has attributed the reason of decline in the number of new cases of the pandemic as people adhering to SOPs. On the contrary, the improvement in the situation is essentially due to the dedicated efforts by the health ministry and medical professionals.

Had the government enforced adherence to SOPs by the people the situation would have been even much better than the prevailing one. Instead of appeasing people the government should strictly implement its policy of smart lockdown.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Longmeadow

USA