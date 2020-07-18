Code of conduct issued for hide collection during Eidul Azha

The Sindh home department on the directives of the government of Sindh has issued the code of conduct for the collection of hides on Eidul Azha.

A notification issued in this regard reads: “Collection of hides without permission from the commissioner or deputy commissioners is not allowed. It is to be ensured that policy guidelines and NACTA SOPs are strictly followed while granting such permissions.”

According to the code of conduct, the permission granted for collection of hides on Eidul Azha in 2019 shall be valid for Eidul Azha in the year 2020 as well. It stipulates that the commissioner or deputy commissioners shall ensure that only registered charities, madrasas and philanthropic organisations are permitted to collect hides and no banned organisations get or retain permission under the guise of some other name.

The notification reads: “Setting up of camps for collection of hides and use of banners for such purpose is banned. Use of flags and loudspeaker(s) on vehicles and buildings for making announcements regarding collection of hides is prohibited. Collection of hides by force is strictly prohibited and will not be tolerated.

“Ban on carrying weapons shall be strictly implemented. (Licensed weapons and all permission issued by the home department to carry weapons in relaxation of ban u/s 144 Cr.P.C. will remain suspended during this period).

“Those permitted for collection and transporting the hides shall carry the permission and ID Card during such activities. Those violating any condition shall have the hides confiscated which shall be donated or disposed of by the commissioner and deputy commissioners and given to reputed charitable organisation(s).

“Those applying afresh or carrying permission for year 2019 shall have to inform deputy commissioner in writing about their plan for their collection and give undertaking duly signed by the head of that organisation within such area that they shall abide by all the terms and conditions and the code of conduct.”

The notification reads that law enforcement agencies under orders and intimation from the district administration may conduct checking on spot to ensure compliance with the code of conduct. “Any person violating any conditions shall be prosecuted against under the relevant laws."