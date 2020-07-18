NGOs help sought to curb addiction

LAHORE:Additional Deputy Commissioner General Lahore Safdar Hussain Virk visited Drug Advisory Training Hub (DATH), a project of YOCFAN regarding working system of DATH with homeless drug addicts who are using hard and soft drugs on roads, footpaths, gardens and parks in the City of Lahore.

According to a press release issued here on Friday, ADC (G) Safdar Hussain Virk said that Drug Advisory Training Hub(DATH) and YOCFAN had been working in the City for the last so many years with competent staff on self-help basis. Private sector and NGOs can play a vital role in curbing the menace of addiction in youths, he said.

He said the district administration also supported the Drug Advisory Training Hub and YOCFAN. He assured that DC Office would continue supporting them. The ADC (G) said DATH had also started research work and rehab programme according to international standards. The bodies of around 150 unidentified and homeless drug addicts were founded on the footpaths, parks and gardens in Lahore from March 2020 to June 2020.