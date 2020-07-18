3,227 rescue officials to be regularised soon: DG

LAHORE: The Punjab Emergency Service director general has said the matter of the regularisation of the second batch comprising over 3,227 rescue staff of Punjab Emergency Service is in the final stage.

The notification of regularisation of the second batch would be issued soon as per the Punjab Regularisation of Service Act 2018. He expressed these views while chairing a meeting held at Rescue Headquarters here on Friday.

The DG said that it was a matter of great satisfaction for him that his team of 5,609 rescuers and 195 officers was regularised but, unfortunately, the post of the founder DG of Rescue Punjab was not regularised, which was clear discrimination. “This is the reason I was left with no option except to approach the honorable court.”

Transfer, posting: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastgir on Friday issued orders of transfer and posting of a police officer. According to the IGP office, Rana Tahir Rehman Khan, AIG Training, Central Police Office (CPO) Punjab, Lahore, has been transferred and posted as AIG Development, CPO Punjab, Lahore, against an existing vacancy.