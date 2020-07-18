City receives scattered rain

LAHORE:Scattered rain followed by hot and humid weather was witnessed in the City on Friday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that a low pressure area is present along lower Sindh and Indian Gujarat region. Shallow westerly wave is also present over the western and upper parts of the country.

They predicted that hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain, windstorm, thundershower are expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, lower Sindh, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

On Friday, rainfall was recorded in a number of cities, including Bhakkar, 49mm, Lahore (City 41, AP 18), Layyah, 30, Kasur, 29, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 22, Shamsabad 21), Kot Addu, 17, Islamabad (ZP 15, Bokra 14, Golra 3), Attock, 10, Murree, Narowal, Faisalabad, 4, Jhang, 2, Jhelum, 1, Karachi (Sadr 41, Faisal Base 32, University Road 14, Jinnah Terminal 10, Nazimabad 9, Old Airport 6, Masroor, Gulshane-e-Hadid 4, North Karachi, Surjani 1), Chachro, 26, Chhor, 15, Islamkot, 13, Padidan, 5, Badin, 4, Jaccobabad, 3, Thatta, 2, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Larkana, Dadu, 1, Sibbi, 17, Lasbella, 10, Bar Khan, 7, Turbat, Panjgur, 1, Takht Bai, 10, Dir 3, Rawalakot, 5, Gilgit and Bagrote, 2mm.

The highest temperature was recorded in Nokkundi where the mercury reached 44°C while in Lahore it was 34.3°C and lowest was 26.2°C.