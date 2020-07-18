Inquiries ordered into wrongdoings at Nowshera Medical College

NOWSHERA: The Anti-Corruption Department has ordered six inquiries into illegal recruitment and the use of substandard material in the construction of Qazi Medical Complex and Nowshera Medical College, sources said on Friday. The sources said that the degrees of eight clinical technicians were found to be fake while wrongdoings were also committed in the recruitment of doctors, paramedics, clerks and Class-IV employees in the Qazi Medical Complex and Nowshera Medical College. It was alleged that some employees had submitted fake degrees to get jobs and the action was taken after complaints were received through the Pakistan Citizen’s Complaint Portal. Director General Anti-Corruption Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Usman Zaman ordered the inquiries into the complaint and had secured the relevant record to probe the matter. The salaries of the technicians have been withheld. Also, a written complaint was received, alleging the use of substandard material in the construction of Qazi Medical Complex and Nowshera Medical College. Irregularities were also alleged in the purchase of the solar system and other machinery for the mosque at the Qazi Medical Complex. The special audit team had been tasked with probing the anomalies.