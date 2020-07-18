Facilitation desk of Pakistan Customs set up at ICCI

Islamabad : The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) has taken another positive step for the facilitation of its members by establishing a Facilitation Desk of Pakistan Customs in its premises, which was inaugurated by Dr. Arslan Subuctageen, Member (Legal & Accounting – Customs) and Syed Muhammad Tariq Huda, Member (Customs Operations) of FBR in a ceremony held at ICCI.

Tahir Abbasi Senior Vice President, Saif ur Rehman Khan Vice President ICCI, Mian Akram Farid Chairman Founder Group, Tariq Sadiq, Ch. Waheed ud Din, Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi, Zafar Bakhtawari, Iftikhar Anwar Sethi, Rafat Farid, Ahsan Bakhtawari, Amin Pirzada, Abbas Hashmi, Zia Khalid Ch. Khalid Chaudhry and others were also present at the occasion.

With the establishment of Facilitation Desk, ICCI members would now be able to avail all Customs related services and get their issues resolved within the premises of ICCI instead of visiting various offices of Pakistan Customs.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Dr. Arslan Subuctageen, Member (Legal & Accounting – Customs) and Syed Muhammad Tariq Huda, Member (Customs Operations) of FBR said that the facilitation desk would provide customs related services to the business community and help in resolving their issues. They said that availability of Pakistan Customs facilitation desk in the premises of ICCI was a great facility that must be availed by the business community. They said close relations between the business community and Pakistan Customs would help in improving Pakistan's economy. They also shared their plans with the business community for controlling smuggling and improving tax revenue of the country. They appreciated the role of ICCI for providing enhanced facilities to its members by establishing facilitation desks of various organizations in its premises.

Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry thanked Dr. Arslan Subuctageen Member (Legal & Accounting – Customs) and Syed Muhammad Tariq Huda Member (Customs Operations) FBR for their cooperation in setting up Facilitation Desk of Pakistan Customs at ICCI.