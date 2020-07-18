12 outlaws held

Islamabad : The Islamabad Police have arrested 12 outlaws including bike lifter and recovered stolen motorbike, narcotics, alcohol and weapons from them, a police spokesman said.

According to details, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has ordered crackdown against criminals especially drug pushers.

Following these orders, DIG (Operations) Waqar-Uddin Syed has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime and drug pushing in the whole city and said that no laxity would be tolerated in this regard.

SP (Rural-Zone) Malik Naeem Iqbal constituted police team under the supervision of DSP Rukhsar Mehdi including SHO Lohibher police station Sub-Inspector Imran Haider along with others work hard which succeeded to arrest member of bike lifters’ gang, identified as Arkham Shahid resident of Model Town Islamabad and recovered stolen bike from him and further investigation is underway from him.

Further-More Bhara Kahu police arrested accused Sheryaar and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Tarnol police arrested 03 accused Muhammad Waheed, Muhammad Dansih and Jalal and recovered 10 liter alcohol from their possession. While police team also arrested accused Sufyan and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. While Sabzi Mandi police arrested accused Dost Muhammad and recovered 1.160 kilogram hashish from him.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

During special crackdown against absconders, Islamabad police nabbed five proclaimed offenders and court absconders from various area of the city.