Fri Jul 17, 2020
July 17, 2020

Italian envoy calls on COAS; mutual, regional issues discussed

RAWALPINDI: Italian Ambassador Andreas Ferrarese called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ on Thursday, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR). The COAS offered all possible assistance to Italian Ambassador Andreas Ferrarese in fight against COVID-19. During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and measures to enhance bilateral cooperation were discussed. Visiting

dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s medical assistance and role for peace and stability in the region.

