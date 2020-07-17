Ex-teacher involved in serial rapes still at large

SUKKUR: A retired teacher allegedly involved in serial rapes of students is at large. Reports said that a video had gone viral on social media in which a retired teacher, Sarrang Shar, at his tuition centre in Thari Mirwah City in Khairpur sexually assaulted a 10-year-old boy. On the video, the people protested and fingers were raised on the performance of the Khairpur Police. Thari Mirwah Police then registered FIR No 105/2020 under section 377 PPC against the accused teacher Sarang Shar on the complaint of the father of the child but the police failed to arrest him. The civil society in Thari Mirwah and other cities protested against the incident and demanded capital punishment to the accused. Local citizens alleged that the the accused was involved in several rapes and two years ago, he had also raped a child. That scandal was suppressed through his influence. An FIR was also registered against him.

Advocate Waqar Phulpoto and Advocate Tarriq Mahesar said that the registered FIR against the accused is not appropriate and said that cyber crime sections should be in the FIR and also the FIR should be under the Child Protection Act. Meanwhile, SSP Khairpur Ameer Saud Magsi said that he had ordered Station House Officer of the Thari Mirwah to add more sections against the accused and ordered him to ensure the arrest of the accused teacher and his associates because the teacher was not alone involved but some others were also involved in child pornography.

Meanwhile, the Thari Mirwah Police also registered another FIR of sexual harassment of a child on the complaint of the father. DIG Sukkur Fida Hussain Mastoi said that he had appointed ASP City Khairpur Saad Arshad for inquiry into the incident and said that if people have evidence against the accused teacher and his associates, they should provide it to the police.