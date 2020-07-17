Sirajul Haq greets Erdogan on mosque reconversion

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has congratulated Turkish President Rajab Tayyab Erdogan on reconversion of Hagia Sophia into a mosque and said the entire Islamic world welcomed the decision by the Turkish High Court. Those crying foul on regaining the mosque by the Muslims after 80 years should instead counter Israel for its illegal occupation of mosques and Islamic buildings, he said in a statement from Mansoora on Thursday.