close
Fri Jul 17, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
July 17, 2020

Sirajul Haq greets Erdogan on mosque reconversion

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 17, 2020

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has congratulated Turkish President Rajab Tayyab Erdogan on reconversion of Hagia Sophia into a mosque and said the entire Islamic world welcomed the decision by the Turkish High Court. Those crying foul on regaining the mosque by the Muslims after 80 years should instead counter Israel for its illegal occupation of mosques and Islamic buildings, he said in a statement from Mansoora on Thursday.

Latest News

More From Pakistan