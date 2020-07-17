Apca stages protest against price-hike

BAHAWALPUR: Hundreds of activists and workers of All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) staged a protest demonstration against price hike and no increase in salaries of government employees in federal and Punjab budgets.

APCA divisional president Fakharur Rehman Azher organised the protest. The protesters gathered at Cholistan Development Authority office and staged demonstration against PTI government and raised slogans against the government.

Later, the protesters took out a protest rally against the government from CDA office to old CMH Chowk and demanded immediate increase in government employees salaries.

IUB ADMISSIONS: The Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) Thursday launched an admissions campaign for fall semester 2020.

Some 115 undergraduate and 63 master's programs have been opened for admissions in all campuses located in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahimyar Khan.

On the directives of Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor, directorate of Academics has setup admission facilitation centres at Abbasia Campus where admission seekers can visited get information related to admission procedure as well as career counseling.

The varsity has also established liaison offices in various towns of Bahawalpur division to facilitate parents and students at their doorstep. These liaison offices have been setup in Lodhran, Minchenabad, Chishtian, Fortabbas , Zahirpir , Ahmedpur East, Liaquatpur, Khanpur , Zahir Pir and Sadiqabad besides admission offices in Rahimyar Khan and Bahawalnagar sub campuses.