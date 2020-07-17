Educational institutions in KP on verge of collapse, says Aimal Wali

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president Aimal Wali Khan on Thursday accused the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government of creating severe financial, educational and administrative issues in the educational institutions of the province.

“The terrorists used to target the schools and colleges through terror acts but the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has blocked the funds for education and targetted the future of the youth of the province,” Aimal Wali told a party meeting here. The ANP leader maintained that seven universities in the province were without vice-chancellors which was affecting the education of the students. “The students of these universities are facing an uncertain situation,” he went on to add. Aimal Wali claimed that few universities had laid off some of the staff because they were unable to pay salaries.

“All the departments in the province are on the verge of bankruptcy but the government is least bothered about the alarming situation,” he added. The ANP leader said that the government had find a solution in privatisation for every problem in the country.

Meanwhile, ANP spokesperson Samar Haroon Bilour through a statement said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) report about embezzlement in the free distribution of textbook exposed the PTI government’s involvement in corruption. She said that the ANP leaders had been demanding accountability of everyone. “ANP has offered itself for accountability but demand that PTI should also face free and fair accountability,” she added. She demanded an inquiry into the Swat Motorway project.

Workers union opposes Pesco privatisation

The All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union has opposed the plan to privatize Wapda and demanded incentives for the employees.

The provincial president of the union Mohammad Iqbal and secretary Noorul Amin Haiderzai on Thursday asked the government to merge all the power distribution companies into Wapda to restore the old system as they thought the present one had caused huge losses to the government.

The union representatives believed the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) privatisation would result in an increase in power tariff and joblessness. They warned of protest if the salaries of the employees were not increased, a bonus not given and recruitment not started in Pesco.