Fri Jul 17, 2020
Our Correspondent
July 17, 2020

E-police posts set up

Lahore

LAHORE: SP Dolphin said that action was being taken against criminals and vehicles with stolen, tampered, and fake number plates with the help of e-Police Software. He said that e-police posts had been set up at New Ravi Bridge, Old Ravi Bridge, Saggian, Thokar Niaz Baig, and Babu Sabu. Suspicious persons and vehicles are being checked at Gajjumatta picket and Mehmood Booti picket with e-Police Software, he added.

