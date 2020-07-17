Another 2 deaths due to COVID-19

Rawalpindi : In last 24 hours, as many as 104 new patients have been tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from the federal capital and Rawalpindi district taking total number of patients so far confirmed for the disease from the region to 20,117 however the virus continued to claim lives as another two patients died of the illness in the region.

A downward trend in number of patients being tested positive for coronavirus illness is being witnessed in the region for the last two weeks however it is important that to date, a total of 428 patients have so far died of the disease in the twin cities and number of deaths is still high in the region.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Thursday reveals that a 73-year old male patient belonging to Chaklala Scheme 3 in Rawalpindi died of COVID-19 here at Corona Management Centre at Rawalpindi Institute of Urology taking total number of deaths so far caused by COVID-19 in Rawalpindi district t to 272. The other death due to the illness was reported from Islamabad Capital Territory in last 24 hours taking death toll from ICT to 156.

In last 24 hours, only 17 new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from all across Rawalpindi district taking total number of confirmed patients so far reported from the district to 5,715 of which as many as 4,805 patients have already achieved complete cure from the disease, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’ on Thursday.

He added that a total of 128 confirmed patients have been undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town while some 510 confirmed patients of COVID-19 have been in home isolation in the district. Another 6,540 suspects of the disease have been under quarantine in their homes while to date, a total of 2,730 persons have been relieved from quarantine, he said.

Meanwhile, another 87 patients have been tested positive from the federal capital in last 24 hours taking total number of confirmed patients so far reported from ICT to 14,402 of which 11,486 have so far recovered while 156 died of the disease according to the figure released by National Command and Control Centre on Thursday.