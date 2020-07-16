No mask, no entry to cattle markets

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday asked provinces and other stakeholders for reaching out to masses to ensure Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) compliance in cattle markets to contain spread of coronavirus. Wearing of masks made compulsory to visit cattle markets while the children and old person will not be allowed to enter cattle markets. The NCOC meeting chaired

by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar discussed matters pertaining to input of Model Cattle Mandis (markets) and SOPs compliance. Speaking on the occasion, Asad Umar stressed upon the strict administrative action for complying with SOPs to mitigate the impending risk of coronavirus outbreak in cattle markets. "There should be no mask no entry in the cattle markets and officials should strictly enforce it and monitor the entry and exit points of the cattle markets.

There should also be stalls at the entries of the markets to provide masks to the visitors. "Sindh Chief Secretary told the meeting that containing the risk of pandemic outbreak on the occasions of Eidul Azha and Muharram was a major challenge where the SOPs shared by the NCOC were conveyed to all of the district and divisional administrations to devise strategies to enforce strict implementation on the guidelines.

Balochistan Chief Secretary informed the forum that there were almost 20 cattle mandis established in Quetta whereas 3-5 markets were set up in various cities of the province. He said that model cattle mandis were set up in Quetta and around 20,000 face masks were distributed among the masses to encourage compliance.

Punjab Chief Secretary informed the forum that around 303 cattle mandis would be established in the province from July 15-25 with proposed timings from 9am to 6pm.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary said a total of 191 cattle markets would be established in the province whereas no mask no entry with mask distributing stalls at the entrance was already implemented. He added that the district administrations were directed to avoid complacency in enforcement of SOPs.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Chief Secretary briefed the forum that cattle markets in AJK were increased from 21 to 47 whereas all of the mandis would be in rural areas outside cities and strict compliance would be ensured.

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Secretary said that one model cattle market was established in Gilgit whereas no mask no entry along with mask distributing stall was implemented.

Forum was briefed that as per the federal government's decision to provide 2,000 oxygenated beds to the hospitals across the country by the end of July around 1,825 oxygen beds were added to the existing capacity.

The ramp up includes Islamabad Capital Territory 550 beds, Punjab 480, Sindh 125, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 390, Balochistan 150, Gilgit Baltistan 40 and AJK 90.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Wednesday said that the number of coronavirus cases have considerably decreased due to the government and medical teams efforts.

Addressing a ceremony here at Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (RIU), she lauded the role of doctors, nurses and para-medical staff for providing best health care facilities to the COVID-19 virus patients.

Yasmeen expressed satisfaction over the reduction of coronavirus cases in the province while number of people recovering from the virus rapidly.

On the occasion, a Non-Government Organization (NGO) Rotary Club handed over 100 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits, 250 N-95 masks, 400 gloves and other related medical equipment to the minister.

Speaking on the occasion, Rotary district governor Nosherwan Khalil Khan said that the purpose of this donation was to appreciate doctors and ‘Big Salute’ to their efforts in the fight against COVID-19.

Later the minister visited the Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) to inspect the facilities being provided to the corona patients at the hospital. She praised the administration of BBH for taking appropriate measures for handling the patients during this critical time.

Vice-Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University Dr Muhammad Umar and others officials were also accompanied the minister during the visit.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 has taken away 17 more lives in the Punjab province while the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 88,045 after registration of 553 new cases till Wednesday morning.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, total number of deaths has reached 2043 in the province.

The department confirmed that 276 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore 3, in Kasur 7, in Sheikhupura 55, in Rawalpindi 1, in Chakwal, 1 in Jehlum,11, in Gujranwala 1, in Sialkot 1, in Narowal 7, in Gujrat 6, in Mandi Bahauddin 17, in Multan 3, in Vehari 33, in Faisalabad,1 in Chiniot 6, in Toba Tek Singh 1, in Jhang 2, in Sargodha 2, in Mianwali 1, in Khoshab1, in Bhakkar 3, in Bahawalnagar 14, in Bahawalpur 8, in Lodharan 16, in Dera Ghazi Khan 8, in Muzaffargarh 57, in Rajanpur 5, in Layyah 3 and 3 new cases were reported in Okara district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 611,506 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 64,148 confirmed cases have been recovered all together in the province. The department also appealed the masses to follow SOPs for their protection.