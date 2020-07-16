Islamabad: The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has disallowed long leave for all hospital staff and has ordered that a high alert status be maintained for emergency care and treatment of COVID-19 patients besides other emergency cases reaching PIMS for a period of two months starting July 20.

A circular issued by the Joint Executive Director of PIMS Dr. Minhaj us Siraj here on Wednesday attributes the above measures to anticipation of an extraordinary surge in the number of COVID-19 cases due to imminent crowding in makeshift cattle markets and Eidul Azha congregations during the coming weeks, and subsequent Muharramul Haraam processions during early September.

The high alert status will remain in effect till September 20. “Emergency duty rosters must reach the administration offices by July 20. The pharmacy staff is directed to maintain supplies of drugs, medicines, PPE, and related articles in abundance,” the circular states.

“Agitations, protests, processions and trade union activities by healthcare workers for political or personal interests are illegal, irrational, unethical, and must be avoided, more specifically during the pandemic,” the circular adds.