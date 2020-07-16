Seven PML-N ‘rebel’ MPAs quitting party

LAHORE: Seven “rebel” MPAs of the PML-N at a dinner Wednesday decided quitting the party.

They once again resolved to announce rebellion against the party leader Nawaz Sharif due to increasing problems in their constituencies. The MPAs had also met with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar twice over which they were also suspended. They also resolved not to allow the PML-N become fiefdom of Nawaz Sharif. They said they will try to convince old leaders of N-League to take charge of the party. A senior PML-N leader said there’s nothing new as they are the same MPAs who had violated party regulations earlier as well.