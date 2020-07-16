Five senior police officials transferred

In a major reshuffling in the Sindh police, five senior police officials of the Sindh police were transferred and posted on Tuesday.

Javed Akbar Riaz, an officer of the Police Service of Pakistan (BS-20), deputy inspector general of the Special Branch, Sindh, has been transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as DIG South Zone, Karachi in palce of DIG Sharjil Karim Khraral transferred.

Similarly, Syed Irfan Ali Bahadur, an officer of the Police Service of Pakistan (BS-19), currently posted as senior superintendent of police, Specialised Investigation Unit of the Karachi police, has been transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as SSP District Malir, Karachi, in pace of Syed Muhammad Ali Raza, has been transferred and directed to report to the CPO.

In another move, Tahir Ahmed Noorani, an officer of Police Service of Pakistan (BS-18), presently posted as Superintendent of Police, District Malir, Karachi, has been transferred and directed to report to the CPO, Sindh, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Separately, Hassan Sardar Ahmed Khan, an officer of the Police Service of Pakistan (BS-18), presently posted as superintendent of police, District Badin, has been transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as SP District Tharparkar vice Abdullah Ahmed, who has transferred and directed to report to the Central Police Office.

Meanwhile, the services of Dr Rizwan Ahmed Khan, former SSP District Shikarpur, have been surrendered to the Punjab police. He has been posted to the office of SSP Investigations District Gujranwala, Punjab.