Thu Jul 16, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
Registration certificates issued

Lahore

LAHORE:Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) has issued more than 20,254 certificates of registration. According to a press release issued here Wednesday, Registrar PM&DC Brig. Dr Hafizuddin Ahmad Siddiqui said that the council had been working efficiently /diligently to cover the backlog despite current situation of Covid -19,” he stated.

