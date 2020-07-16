PHA all set to establish horticulture institute

LAHORE:The city of gardens is all set to greet gardeners, florists, garden-goers, and environmentalists as Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) is all set to establish its very own horticulture institute.

Officials said Lahore is already known for having beautifully manicured gardens spread across the city and public inclination towards greenery, that’s the reason why parks are usually the go-to places for Lahorites from all walks of life.

Despite having a lot to offer, including natural aesthetics, which is a testament to its abundant offerings, city needed a well-equipped certificate and diploma awarding institute as a “step-up” in the horticulture sector, said Nadeem Mahbub, Provincial Secretary HUD & PHED. Considering the growing need for an institute that could reform horticulture sector as an industry, Housing, Urban Development (HUD) and Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) implemented the idea – Establishment of Institute of Horticulture and Landscaping – to boost the institutional capacity of all 10 PHAs across Punjab, he said adding Lahore, being the horticulture hub in terms of its existing resources, diversity of experimentation opportunities in the field of horticulture, variety of species cultivated across various parks and botanical gardens, shall serve as a perfect platform for nurturing gardening workforce.

Further explaining the concept, he said, "This institute shall render as a launch pad for field staff of all PHAs, where seasoned floriculturists and horticulturists shall be sharing their expertise. Institute shall help in capacity building of existing PHAs’ staffers and other individuals interested in learning more about the art of gardening."

The project has been given a nod by the Punjab Planning & Development Department. Parks & Horticulture Authority Lahore shall be laying the foundation stone of country’s first-ever institute dedicated to landscaping, floriculture and horticulture as a whole. To be built at a total cost of Rs100 million as reflected in the ADP 2020-21, the institute would be established in an old building of PHA, secretary said adding the building and attached gardens would be dedicated for the purpose. The project shall not only restore the glory of the old building through careful preservation of the architectural beauty but shall also attach state-of-the-art infrastructure to house four modern horticulture/sericulture labs, four lecture rooms, a display gallery, display gardens and two halls/libraries and main auditorium. The institute shall be imparting training to semi-skilled and non-skilled labourers attached to the field of gardening. In the first phase, this institute shall be offering trainings, short courses and diploma, PHA under the guidance of HUD & PHED is developing curriculum and course modules to suit the intended target of horticulture students. Secretary HUD & PHED maintained that due to lack of training, the youngsters buy a gardening kit, in some cases a spade, a rake and just start their career with no training, skills and knowledge. Unfortunately, universities offer advanced degrees but there is no room for the actual gardener who works in the field - neither for an aspirant nor for a seasoned gardener. This institute shall be filling the vacuum with opportunities for all, regardless of their educational backgrounds. Nurseries would have access to skilled labour and it would help to explore the possibilities and potential of the horticulture sector in the country, he added.

“We are eyeing at training our workforce for local upgradation of the segment as well as for exporting skilled workforce. With the establishment of this institute, we are about to take a great leap forward in the realisation of clean and green Punjab initiative. Our dexterous gardeners, if given a proper training, can boost sectoral growth for horticulture and landscaping in Pakistan”, says Nadeem Mahbub, Secretary HUD & PHED.

After operationalising our first-ever horticulture training facility, we shall be setting up sub-campuses across the city. In the next phase, all 10 PHAs in Punjab shall have horticulture academy’s sub campuses. To employ advanced horticulture techniques based on latest research and studies, our department shall be collaborating with experts from international market for exploring new vistas in the field of gardening, landscaping and nurseries, he added. Before going further with the institute, PHA conducted need assessment study and we learnt there were gaps impeding sectoral growth. Addressing the issue immediately, the Punjab government has earmarked Rs60 million for the current fiscal year 2020-21, Tariq Basra, Director General, PHA Lahore informed the correspondent.

With the final financial tranche in fiscal year 2021-22, we shall be able to deliver the project by December 2021. After careful deliberation, we picked Bagh-e-Jinnah as our base station as it serves as one of the most diverse and biggest landscaping and horticulture hubs in the country. There is a lot to explore in the field with centuries old trees and variety of floral species, he concluded.