Three die after dumper hits bikes at Bhati Chowk

LAHORE:Three people died when a dumper hit their bikes on Bhati Chowk here on Wednesday. The dumper driver could not control the vehicle either due to over speeding or brakes failure and rammed into bikes. As a result, three people died and one sustained injuries. Nearby people called the rescue teams who reached the spot and shifted the victims to hospital. The bodies could not be identified till filing of the report.

Husband, wife’s rift claims passerby’s life: A dispute between a man and his wife claimed life of a youth in the Badami Bagh area on Wednesday. According to details, a couple had been arguing with each other in the Badami Bagh area on a domestic issue. During the exchange of harsh words, the husband identified as Babar got infuriated. He hurled a brick at his wife but the brick hit a passerby, 15-year-old boy Samiullah. The boy died on the spot. Police have arrested the suspect Babar and registered a case.

Main accused of gang rape of TikTok girl arrested: The police have claimed to have arrested main accused of gang rape of a TikTok girl from Jhelum. The accused identified as Sheraz had fled the city after the incident. SSP Investigations Zeeshan Asghar said the police had formed a special team that arrested the accused. He said the police would soon arrest his accomplice Asif.

A few days back, a girl, M, alleged that she had befriended Sheraz on TikTok. She alleged that the accused called her to see him. She went to see him at night. He along with his friend subjected her to sexual assault in his car, she alleged.

Meanwhile, it also surfaced that the victim had filed rape cases in other police stations of the city also. It has been revealed that she in two cases had reached reconciliation in the cases.

accidents: Eight persons died and 841 injured in different accidents across the Punjab province during the last 24 hours. The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 787 accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours; 470 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals and 371 injured persons were treated on the spot by Rescue medical teams.

92 outlaws HELD: CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed said that the Lahore police had arrested 92 hardened criminals through latest software. He said that the police checked 61,776 persons through travel eye software and 242,198 persons through hotel eye software. Police arrested 14 criminals, two targeted offenders and seven court absconders through travel eye software during the current month. Around 9,421 persons were checked so far during the month of July, he added.

260,000 citizens checked: Deputy Inspector General of Police Operations Wing Lahore Ashfaq Khan said that over 259,858 citizens had been checked at pickets since March 24, 2020. He said that over 248,492 persons were issued warning, requesting them to contain their unnecessary movement and go back to their homes and stay safe. As many as 4,599 citizens were taken into custody on unnecessary movement and were released after taking warranty bonds from them.

As many as 128,461 motorcycles, 32,184 auto-rickshaws, 8,199 taxis, 53,487 cars and 14,564 bigger vehicles were stopped at pickets and their owners/drivers were issued warnings for their unnecessary movement.

As many as 2212 FIRs were registered against the persons on different violations during the partial lockdown. As many as 8,280 vehicles were impounded in different police stations, the DIG concluded.