Death of writers condoled

Islamabad: Pakistan Academy of Letters Chairman Dr Yousuf Khushk on Wednesday condoled the death of writers Amir Hussain, Mah Talat Zaidi and Prof Hameed Ilyas.

He said Pakistani literati was saddened by the death of the three writers.

According to him, Amir Hussain Chaman would always be remembered as an important novelist, sketcher and journalist.

He started his journalistic career in 1970 with the weekly ‘Chitan’ and later joined the public relations department at a government agency in Islamabad. His books "The Second Name of the pulpit" (1975), ‘My Memorable Meetings’ (2000), ‘The New Editor’ (2002) and ‘The Adhan of the Desert’ (2006) are valued in literary and journalistic rights.

Poet and critic Mah Talat Zaidi belonged to a scholarly literary family. He published two collections of his poems, one collection of lyric poems and three syllables.

His famous books were Travelogue of England ‘Tab Nazara Nahi’ and other books include ‘Roop Hazar’, ‘Shakh Ghazal’, ‘How I Smile’, ‘Jahan of Three Messages’ and the capital of poetic literature.

The PAL chairman said the demise of Pashto poet, writer and educationist Prof. Hameed Ilyas Khattak was a great loss for poetry and literature.

In addition to his book ‘Sweet Prose’, a collection of Pashto poetry was recently published. Dr. Yousuf Kushk said that with the demise of Amir Hussain Chaman, Mah Talat Zaidi and Prof. Hameed Ilyas, Pakistani literature had lost important writers.