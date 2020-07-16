Family arrested for manhandling traffic warden

Rawalpindi: Three persons including two women have been arrested for allegedly manhandling an on duty traffic warden from Attock.

The accused have been identified as Bashir Hussein Shah, Saba Bashir and Robina Bashir.

Three women and an elderly man had reportedly manhandled a traffic warden at Murree Road, Liaquat Bagh Signal two days back and the video of this manhandling went viral on social media.

Traffic warden on wrong parking had obstructed the Suzuki Bolan when the persons riding the vehicle started beating the traffic warden.

CPO Rawalpindi DIG Muhammad Ahsan Younis taking notice of this incident ordered registration of a case against the accused and issued instructions to arrest them on priority.

City police with assistance of CCTV footage traced and arrested the two women and elderly man from Attock.