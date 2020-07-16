close
Thu Jul 16, 2020
Chilean police train dogs to sniff out Covid-19

SANTIAGO: Police in Chile are training dogs to detect people that may be infected with the novel coronavirus by sniffing their sweat.

The dogs -- three golden retrievers and a labrador -- are between the ages of four and five. Until now they have been used to sniff out illicit drugs, explosives and lost people, police say. The training programme is a joint effort by Chile’s national police, the Carabineros, and specialists at the Universidad Catolica de Chile.

