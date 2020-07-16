Make it better

This refers to the editorial, 'Changing scenarios' ( July 15,2020), which has rightly supported the criticism by the PPP chairperson on the PTI government in meeting their commitment on corruption and governance. People want the end results and not the stories. Buzdar's selection has been under criticism from day one for many reasons. It is strange that despite strictures passed by the Lahore High Court and the CJ of Pakistan on the poor governance in Punjab, the PM has still not made changes. The Chaudhrys can easily fill the gap and should be preferred for the betterment of the province.

The selective and apparently one-sided accountability by NAB is destroying the image of the government. With heavy loans that have huge interest mounting with each passing day, the government should chalk out a proper strategy in consultation with the opposition and stop victimization to settle personal scores so that the country is taken out of this present crisis.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi