13 more COVID-19 patients die in Punjab; toll 2,026

LAHORE: The death of 13 more COVID-19 patients raised death toll to 2,026 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of novel coronavirus reached 87,492 with the addition of 449 new infections in the province, according to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Tuesday.

Out of total COVID-19 patients in Punjab, as many as 1,926 are preachers of Tableeghi Jamaat, 768 pilgrims, who returned from Iran, 86 prisoners in nine districts and 84,712 citizens, who mostly have fallen prey to local transmission.

According to the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 604,349 tests have been performed in the province so far, out of which 87,492 have been tested positive for the virus.

A total of 2,026 fatalities have been confirmed so far, while 63,977 patients have recovered and returned home. Therefore, 21,489 were active cases and isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.