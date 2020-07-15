Lt Gen Nigar says proud to join Pak Army

ISLAMABAD: The first female lieutenant general and the Surgeon General of Pakistan Army, Nigar Johar, said Tuesday her elevation to the three-star rank post shows that Pakistan army believes in merit.

In an interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), Lt Gen Nigar Johar said: “Success and progress require hard work and it does not involve any gender discrimination.”

She said women were successfully playing their role in every sphere in the country. She said women had respect and a special status in the Pak society.

She further said that the armed forces are working alongside the government to tackle COVID-19 in the country.

In 2017, Nigar Johar became the third woman officer to reach the rank of major general.

The lieutenant general belongs to the Panjpir village in Swabi district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. She is the daughter of Col Qadir.