close
Wed Jul 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
July 15, 2020

Lt Gen Nigar says proud to join Pak Army

Top Story

 
July 15, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The first female lieutenant general and the Surgeon General of Pakistan Army, Nigar Johar, said Tuesday her elevation to the three-star rank post shows that Pakistan army believes in merit.

In an interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), Lt Gen Nigar Johar said: “Success and progress require hard work and it does not involve any gender discrimination.”

She said women were successfully playing their role in every sphere in the country. She said women had respect and a special status in the Pak society.

She further said that the armed forces are working alongside the government to tackle COVID-19 in the country.

In 2017, Nigar Johar became the third woman officer to reach the rank of major general.

The lieutenant general belongs to the Panjpir village in Swabi district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. She is the daughter of Col Qadir.

Latest News

More From Top Story