Wed Jul 15, 2020
July 15, 2020

IHC reserves judgment on PUBG ban

July 15, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday reserved its judgment on a petition challenging ban on PUBG game in the country by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). Justice Aamer Farooq, hearing the case, remarked that the PTA should have taken the advice from psychiatric before banning the game. The court asked the PTA''s lawyer that under what section of the law the department had imposed ban on PUBG.

