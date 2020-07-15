close
Wed Jul 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Obaid Abrar Khan
July 15, 2020

Thatta water supply reference: AC to indict Zardari on August 4

Top Story

Obaid Abrar Khan
July 15, 2020

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Tuesday decided to indict former president Asif Ali Zardari in the Thatta water supply reference on August 4 and summoned all the accused on the date of hearing.

During hearing, Zardari’s lawyer Farooq H Naek requested for acquittal of his client ahead of indictment in the Park Lane reference. He said the court should deliberate on whether the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had acted according to the law, as the Bureau could not file a suo motu reference against loantransactions. Zardari was released on medical grounds in December 2019 after an accountability court in Islamabad issued separate ‘robkars’ (orders of the court) in the Park Lane and fake bank accounts cases against him.

Latest News

More From Top Story