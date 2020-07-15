DarazMall improves user interface

KARACHI: DarazMall has added new features over the past months to its user interface to make it easier for customers to navigate through its selection of more than 500 leading national and international brands, a statement said.

With shoppers in Pakistan reducing visits to offline stores and malls, and increasingly relying on ecommerce platforms to meet their demands, DarazMall provides a digital solution for those looking to purchase genuine products from trusted brands.

Launched in 2019, DarazMall hosts the official stores of trusted brands across various categories - including FMCGs, fashion, mobiles, electronics, and health and beauty - offering access to genuine products.

Daraz Pakistan Director Commercial Imran Saleem said, “We are constantly striving to improve customer experience on our platform. The improved experience on DarazMall, highly appreciated by our customers, is driven by a comprehensive analysis of consumer requirements and a desire to offer a premium, safe and engaging experience to our customer base.”