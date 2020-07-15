FPCCI urges to reopen hotels, marriage halls

KARACHI: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) members discussed impacts of the pandemic and lockdown on the services sector, and urged the government to allow running the hospitality business in the country.

The special meeting was chaired by the convener of the FPCCI's Advisory Committee on FBR, Mian Zahid Hussain via Zoom to discuss hardships and issues faced by the entire business community in the post-COVID scenario.

In his inaugurating address, Hussain said that the service sectors play a vital role in the economy, and contribute 50 percent share in the GDP of Pakistan and $4.9 trillion to World Trade, annually. He emphasised on the need of ensuring implementation and compliance of standard operational procedures (SOPs) and protocols formulated by the government to run businesses in a professional manners.

“Pakistan has seen several major economic downturns since its inception. One of the major impacts as a result of the pandemic was the lockdown which has badly affected the service sectors specially hotel industry,” he said.

FPCCI Vice President Khurram Ijaz said the virus has crippled the economy and created many economic challenges for the entire business community and tourism industry, especially the service sector. Ease of doing business has become very difficult during post lockdown scenario.

“We are here to facilitate the business community and we will take necessary initiatives against the grievances raised by businessmen to the concerned government authorities from the federation’s platform for swift resolution,” he assured.

FPCCI Vice President and Pakistan Hotel Associations Chairman Zubair Baweja said the hotel industry has been strangulated by the outbreak of COVID-19, since companies and individuals were not travelling and visiting hotels.

“As corporate expenses are strangled, off-sites and sales meetings cannot be held. With flights stopped, there is no inbound travel and no flight crew staying at airport hotels.

Hotel gyms and pools have been closed, while restaurants, banquet and meeting facilities, an integral part of hotel operations, have been completely restricted,” he lamented, urging the government to immediately open hotels and marriage halls.