close
Wed Jul 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
July 15, 2020

PhD awarded

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 15, 2020

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) has awarded a PhD to a scholar. Kaleem Javed, son of Muhammad Rafiq, has been awarded a PhD after approval of his thesis entitled “Issues in Social Adjustment of Children under Child-Custody-Litigation in South Asia; Identification of the Role of Judicial System in Pakistan.”

Latest News

More From Lahore