PhD awarded

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) has awarded a PhD to a scholar. Kaleem Javed, son of Muhammad Rafiq, has been awarded a PhD after approval of his thesis entitled “Issues in Social Adjustment of Children under Child-Custody-Litigation in South Asia; Identification of the Role of Judicial System in Pakistan.”