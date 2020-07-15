Remand extended in housing scam

LAHORE:An accountability court Tuesday extended the judicial remand of an accused in a housing society fraud until 28 July.

As the hearing commenced the judge inquired about the reference against accused Muhammad Hafeez. To which, the NAB prosecutor informed the court that the reference against the accused had been completed and forwarded to the NAB chairman for approval.

The prosecutor said as the chairman approves the reference it will be filed in the court. The NAB had accused Muhammad Hafeez of robbing citizens in the name of Fazaia Housing Scheme. He is brother of accused Saleem Hanif, who is already under custody. The NAB had received more than 1,000 claims against the accused.