Wood hinders traffic near Jallo

LAHORE:Trees cut down by forest department along the Canal Road near Jallo Morh area are hampering traffic flow and causing road accidents.

The trees were cut by forest department on the request of Lesco for installing high voltage cable/wire, but despite the completion of installation work, tree branches and logs have been lying along the road for the last six months.

A number of road accidents were reported during the course of time, causing injuries to commuters and pedestrians. People have complained to forest department officials time and again about the problems but they did not pay any heed towards the issue.

"I and my brother were on way to home on a motorbike when we ran into a log of tree laid along the road, due to which, we received injuries and were shifted to hospital", said a citizen Usman.

When contacted, an official from forest department told APP that the matter was sub judice as a citizen had approached the court over cutting down of trees, and they would lift wood after the court verdict.

The dwellers of the area complained that forest officials and Lesco were using delaying tactics saying that the matter was sub judice and they could not remove wood from the road until the court verdict. The residents appealed to the authorities concerned to do the needful for lifting wood for the convenience of motorists and pedestrians.