Yasir to play key role in England series, says Basit

LAHORE: Former middle-order batsmen Basit Ali believes that leg-spinner Yasir Shah will play a key role for Pakistan in the Test series against England as the conditions there will fully support him.

“I think Yasir will be Pakistan’s trump card. It is very important for Pakistan that he should perform well,” Basit said during a YouTube interview. Basit said weather remains hot in England during July and August which would help Yasir to get spin and take wickets.

He said that England’s ongoing series and the one against Pakistan were taking place at two stadiums. “This is a very good thing from Pakistan’s point of view as the curators will not be able to prepare more pitches in such a short span of time. This will give a big advantage to Pakistan.

“I think Yasir should sharpen his fingers as he’ll get a lot of support from those wickets. Pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah will also perform well as they are being supervised by bowling coach Waqar Younis, who has great knowledge of English conditions.

“Waqar is there, and he knows very well how to utilise them. They did well against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. I think they should keep on improving with each passing day. “I also think the duke ball will help our bowlers a lot,” he added.

Basit said that the appointment of Younis Khan as a batting coach would also make a difference. “Younis’ induction will be beneficial for Pakistan team. During Pakistan squad’s practice matches I saw Abid Ali placing one leg out of the crease. Previously, he used to stay inside the crease. So, I’m noticing Younis is doing work with the batsmen,” he added.