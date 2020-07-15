China charges 23 over hotel collapse

Beijing: Chinese authorities have pressed criminal charges against 23 people for illegal building alterations that led to the collapse of a quarantine hotel in which 29 people died and 42 were injured in March, state media reported Tuesday. The 66-room Xinjia Hotel in southern China’s Quanzhou city collapsed on March 7, burying dozens of people who had been made to quarantine there because of their recent travel to regions hard hit by Covid-19.