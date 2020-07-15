No vaccine, no carnival!

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Rio de Janeiro: Some of Rio’s biggest samba schools say they will not participate in next year’s Carnival unless a coronavirus vaccine is widely available, Brazilian media reported Tuesday. Five of the 12 top samba schools, including Mangueira and Beija Flor, told Brazil’s O Globo newspaper they would vote to postpone the parades at a meeting set for Tuesday. "It’s simple. If there’s no vaccine, there will be no samba," said the head of the Sao Clemente school, Renatinho Gomes.