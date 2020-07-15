close
Wed Jul 15, 2020
AFP
July 15, 2020

No vaccine, no carnival!

World

AFP
July 15, 2020

Rio de Janeiro: Some of Rio’s biggest samba schools say they will not participate in next year’s Carnival unless a coronavirus vaccine is widely available, Brazilian media reported Tuesday. Five of the 12 top samba schools, including Mangueira and Beija Flor, told Brazil’s O Globo newspaper they would vote to postpone the parades at a meeting set for Tuesday. "It’s simple. If there’s no vaccine, there will be no samba," said the head of the Sao Clemente school, Renatinho Gomes.

