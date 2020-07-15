close
Wed Jul 15, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
July 15, 2020

Man kills wife over minor issue

Peshawar

July 15, 2020

HARIPUR: A man has shot dead his wife in a remote village of Dingi Union Council, police said on Tuesday. The officials of the Kotnajibullah Police Station said that Muhammad Arshad, a resident of village Pehdiyan, had an altercation with his wife Shamim Bibi, 28, over preparing lunch. The short-tempered man allegedly beat his wife mercilessly before opening fire on her with a 30-bore pistol, killing her on the spot. The police shifted the body to Rural Health Centre Kotnajibullah and arrested the accused. It was the second murder of a married woman during the last two weeks in Haripur.

