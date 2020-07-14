close
Tue Jul 14, 2020
Pakistan condemns missile, UAVs attacks on Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday strongly condemned the missile and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacks towards Saudi Arabia aiming to target its civilians. “Pakistan reiterates its full support and solidarity with Saudi Arabia against any threats to its security and territorial integrity,” the Foreign Office said in a statement. The Foreign Office said: “The successful interception of the ballistic missiles and bomb-laden unmanned aerial vehicles by the Joint Coalition Forces prevented loss of innocent lives and is commendable.”

