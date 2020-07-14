Food dept foils wheat smuggling

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: Sindh Food department foiled a bid of wheat smuggling on Monday. A ssistant Commissioner Nara in Khairpur Shahid Hussain Serki, along with Food Inspector Naseer Memon, had foiled a bid of smuggling of wheat to Punjab by confiscating a container loaded with hundreds of wheat bags. The assistant commissioner said that an investigation was underway.