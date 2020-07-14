close
Tue Jul 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
July 14, 2020

Food dept foils wheat smuggling

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 14, 2020

SUKKUR: Sindh Food department foiled a bid of wheat smuggling on Monday. A ssistant Commissioner Nara in Khairpur Shahid Hussain Serki, along with Food Inspector Naseer Memon, had foiled a bid of smuggling of wheat to Punjab by confiscating a container loaded with hundreds of wheat bags. The assistant commissioner said that an investigation was underway.

Latest News

More From Pakistan