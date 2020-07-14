Covid-19 infects seven more in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Seven more persons tested positive for the coronavirus in Nowshera district on Monday. With the new cases, the number of patients suffering from the viral infection reached 873.

DHO Dr Gulman Shah and District Coronavirus Control Centre In-charge Dr Saeed Khan told the media seven more patients had tested positive for the viral infection. They said that 14 more patients had recovered from the virus and they were sent home after treatment at various hospitals of the district. They added that a total of 746 patients had recovered so far. Around 2957 persons underwent tests for Covid-19 of whom 2078 reported negative for the viral infection. The officials expressed concern over the flouting of health protocols and ongoing smart lockdowns by the people in the district.