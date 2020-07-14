PN inducts latest ship capable of performing multiple operations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy on Monday inducted in its fleet, the state of the art Corvette, Pakistan Navy Ship YARMOOK (PNS YARMOOK) which is capable of performing multiple naval operations.

Named after Battle of Yarmook, the PNS YARMOOK is latest warship with an effective amalgam of weapons and sensors possessing cutting edge self-protection and terminal defence systems constructed at M/S DAMEN Shipyards, Romania.

The ship is capable to perform variety of naval operations and transport helicopter and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) simultaneously. "The second Corvette PNS TABUK (named after Ghazwa-e-Tabook) is expected to join Pakistan Navy Fleet towards end of this year," the spokesman of Pakistan Navy said.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi who was chief guest on the occasion at Pakistan Navy Dockyard, termed the induction event as important milestone for Pakistan Navy. He said the induction of PNS YARMOOK in Pakistan Navy Fleet would significantly act as force multiplier to safeguard maritime interests of Pakistan. The admiral further underscored that the ship will contribute towards achieving sustained maritime order through Pakistan Navy Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP) initiatives.

While highlighting the plight of Kashmiris in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), the chief guest paid tribute to their exemplary struggle of self-determination against Indian oppression. He also paid rich tribute to the medical and paramedical staff of the country to fight COVID-19 pandemic.

Later, Admiral Abbasi lauded professional competence of M/s DAMEN Shipyards (Romania) and cooperation for delivering high quality platforms to Pakistan Navy. The induction ceremony was attended by senior naval officers.