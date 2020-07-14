7 children, 2 women killed in Yemen air strike: UN

DUBAI: Seven children and two women were killed in an air raid in northwest Yemen, a UN agency said Monday, as Riyadh said it intercepted missiles fired by Yemeni Huthi rebels. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) also said another two women and two children were wounded in Sunday´s raid in Hajjah governorate. On Monday, the coalition acknowledged the possibility of civilian casualties during an anti-Huthi operation in Hajjah and said it was being investigated. It also said its forces had “intercepted and destroyed seven drones and four ballistic missiles” launched by the Huthis against civilians in Saudi Arabia.