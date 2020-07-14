Man held for allegedly raping five-year-old girl

Police on Monday arrested a suspect who allegedly raped a five-year-old girl in Gadap Town. According to police, the suspect was identified as Munnu who was apprehended in the Gadap City area.

Police said the man was accused of raping the girl on Friday (July 10). The victim’s father told police that his daughter was playing outside the residence when the suspect took her to an unknown location where he raped her.

Police said the suspect was a neighbour of the complainant. Police have registered a case against the suspect and initiated investigations.

Mugging bid

A man was injured for putting up resistance to a mugging bid in Garden on Monday. The Garden police said that two armed men riding a motorcycle intercepted the victim and tried to snatch his motorcycle from him. When he offered resistance, one of the two armed men opened fire and injured him.

The man was shot in his neck and leg. He was taken to the Civil Hospital with critical injuries for medical treatment where doctors termed his condition critical. He was identified as 36-year-old Hayat, son of Nadir Khan. The robbers took away the victim’s motorcycle with them while fleeing the scene. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.