Justice for Palestine

Palestine is recognised by the United Nations. But Israel's government is simply taking it over, in violation of international law. Israel may advance its annexation in stages to decrease international alarm, but the remainder of Palestine already looks like swiss cheese; an impossible state to live in, function, and govern.

This is one of the most illegitimate actions ever taken in the long tragic history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. If the world yawns, it will mean a new era of injustice and cruelty will lead to sanctions.

Marium Ali

Karachi