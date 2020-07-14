close
Tue Jul 14, 2020
July 14, 2020

PEF new MD appointed

Lahore

July 14, 2020

LAHORE:Punjab government has transferred Shamim Asif (BS-20), Managing Director, Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) and directed him to report to the Services & General Administration Department (S&GAD) Punjab for further orders. Meanwhile, the government has posted Nadeem Sarwar (BS-20) as the new Managing Director, Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) vice Shamim Asif.

