PEF new MD appointed

LAHORE:Punjab government has transferred Shamim Asif (BS-20), Managing Director, Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) and directed him to report to the Services & General Administration Department (S&GAD) Punjab for further orders. Meanwhile, the government has posted Nadeem Sarwar (BS-20) as the new Managing Director, Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) vice Shamim Asif.