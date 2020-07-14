‘Global Classroom’ for art, design

LAHORE:“Global Classroom” for art and design is an exciting initiative introduced by Mariam Dawood School of Visual Arts and Design at Beaconhouse National University (BNU), Lahore. According to a press release, the brainchild of renowned artist and Dean of BNU-MDSVAD Rashid Rana, this online programme is one of the first such summer programmes of its kind offered by any Art & Design institution in South Asia and is designed to include faculty and students from all around the world, ensuring a dynamic online environment committed to enhancing the educational experience of all students that are enrolled. For the pilot Global Classroom Summer Semester 2020, faculty and teaching associates from Pakistan, India, UAE, UK, France, Greece, Germany & the USA would be conducting workshops, seminars and teaching various 3-credit and 1.5 credit Art & Design courses through remote instruction. Dean Rashid Rana believed that “the emergent age of the virtual, accelerated through COVID-19, has enabled paradigms that perhaps did not exist earlier thus enabling new modes of teaching and learning, leading to the brand-new world that we live in today - a world unified through lack of distance, immediacy and more than anything – limits’.