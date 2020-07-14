Three street criminals held

Islamabad: Karachi Company Police have arrested two suspects involved in street crime and recovered snatched mobile phones and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

SP (Investigation) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer constituted special team under supervision of DSP CIA Hakim Khan including ASI Jaffar Ali along with other officials who successfully arrested three members of criminal’s gang involved in snatching mobile phones and other valuables at gunpoint from the citizens. The gangsters have been identified as Sayras Masih s/o Pervez Iqbal resident of Sector I-9/1, Romail Maish s/o Somial Masih resident of Sector I-9/1 and Danyal alias Nomi s/o Akhtar Mehmood resident of Golra Sharif.

Police also recovered four snatched mobile phones and weapons from their possession. During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in several incidents of crime in various areas of Karachi Company and Golra. Cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway from them.