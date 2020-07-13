close
Mon Jul 13, 2020
July 13, 2020

Fawad supports Kh Asif’ statement on temple construction

Top Story

 
July 13, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry Sunday supported the stance of the PML-N leader Khawaja Asif regarding construction of temple in Islamabad.

In a tweet, the federal minister said, “Political differences have their own place, Khawaja Asif said that Pakistan’s Constitution guarantees equal freedom to all the religions, he is absolutely right.”

He added, “Those who are issuing Fatwas on Khawaja Asif’s statement are projecting the thinking of Indian extremists and [Indian prime minister] Modi which needs to be rejected outright.”

